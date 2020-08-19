Trade China suspends mango imports over counterfeit issue The Saigon Times Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020,10:18 (GMT+7) China suspends mango imports over counterfeit issueThe Saigon Times Cao Lanh mango is on display at an event. China has decided to suspend imports of mango from Vietnam over counterfeit issue – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – As counterfeiters were faking the origin traceability codes of Cao Lanh mangoes grown in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, China has decided to suspend imports of the fruit from Vietnam, confirmed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. According to the ministry’s Plant Protection Department, the Chinese side announced that 220 batches of mangoes, equal to 3,300 tons of 750,000 tons set to be shipped to China in 2019 and 2020, had violated regulations on plant quarantine. The neighboring nation requested a suspension of mango imports from the relevant cultivating areas and packaging facilities to team up with Vietnam to investigate the cause behind the counterfeit issue, suggest remedial measures and enhance the management capacity over export activities. The department said that two of 82 mango growing regions and one of 12 packaging facilities in Dong Thap were named among the violation list. However, the moment that China discovered the… Read full this story

China suspends mango imports over counterfeit issue have 282 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.