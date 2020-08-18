Chilean apples to return to the Vietnamese market

Chilean apples are introduced in the Vietnamese market. – File Photo HÀ NỘI – The first batch of Chilean apples arrived last week after a five-year absence in the Vietnamese market, marking a new milestone in the Việt Nam – Chile trade relations. Phú Nhuận Food JSC is the importer and distributor of this product. Chile’s Ambassador to Việt Nam Jaime Chomali considers this event a breakthrough in the Việt Nam – Chile bilateral trade. “We hope Vietnamese consumers can get access to our best quality products, which is why we have worked closely with phytosanitary agencies in both Chile and Việt Nam to bring Chilean fruits to Việt Nam and the other way around,” he said, adding that Chile is putting their best efforts to promote two-way trade between the two countries. Chile is globally recognised for the quality of its fruit and is the world’s fourth largest apple exporter. The country dedicates around 35,000ha to grow apple and exports 740,000 tons on average annually. Chile’s great diversity in climate and terrain allows the cultivation of a wide range of apples, including Fuji, Gala, Cripps Pink, Red Delicious and Granny Smith. – VNS

