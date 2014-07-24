PANO – The exhibition, themed “Traditional trade villages of Cham people in Ninh Thuan” has been underway from July 23rd to August 30th at the Southern Women Museum in Ho Chi Minh City by the museum and the Cham Culture Research Centre of Ninh Thuan Province. On display are 29 photos and 184 objects and scientific documents featuring products and techniques of trade villages of Cham people. (more…)

Cham people's traditional trades exhibited have 186 words, post on at July 24, 2014. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.