Cham people’s traditional trades exhibited

PANO – The exhibition, themed “Traditional trade villages of Cham people in Ninh Thuan” has been underway from July 23rd to August 30th at the Southern Women Museum in Ho Chi Minh City by the museum and the Cham Culture Research Centre of Ninh Thuan Province. On display are 29 photos and 184 objects and scientific documents featuring products and techniques of trade villages of Cham people. (more…)
