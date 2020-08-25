Cen Land makes it on Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion

The 2020 ranking includes real estate developers Phat Dat Real Estate Development JSC and Century Land JSC (Cen Land), paper manufacturer Dong Hai JSC Ben Tre, seafood processing firm Nam Viet Corporation, Taseco Air Services JSC, and stationery producer Thien Long Group Corporation. Forbes Asia stated that this year’s list incorporated the companies’ overall track record in measures such as debt, sales, and earnings per share growth. Cen Land is one of the real estate firms to be listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange and highly appreciated by investors. According to the company’s 2019 annual report, its total revenue was over VND2.3 trillion ($100 million), reaching 91 per cent of the year’s plan. Meanwhile, pre-tax profit was over VND491.2 billion ($21.36 million), reaching 87 per cent of the plan. Finally, after-tax profit was VND392.7 billion ($17.1 million), up 22.7 per cent on-year. Eurowindow River Park is the first high-rise project in Dong Anh, overlooking the Red River and the Duong River Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, from the outset of this year, Cen Land has achieved breakthroughs thanks to timely and quick response. In the first six months of the year, revenue from real estate sales and services… Read full this story

