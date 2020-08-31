Celebrating 45 years of PetroVietnam development In its journey to become one of the leading economic groups of the country, PetroVietnam has passed many significant milestones. The first milestone was on September 3, 1975 when Vietnam Oil and Gas General Department (formerly Vietnam Oil and Gas Department) was founded by Government Council Decision No.170/CP to act as a state-owned official organisation to explore, produce, and process oil and gas, from both onshore and offshore fields in Vietnam. Six years later, the first gas exploitation took place from a Miocene deposit at Tien Hung formation through Well 6 in the Tien Hai C gas field with a rate of 100,000 cubic metres a day and was delivered to the gas turbine generator of a 10MW power plant. This achievement, for the first time ever, put Vietnam on the global oil and gas map, raising the opportunity for the exploration and exploitation of an energy source and creating a good foundation for the development of Vietnam’s oil and gas sector. In 1984, the first industrial oil well in the Bach Ho (White Tiger) field was constructed. Subsequent oil discoveries in the Rong (Dragon) field in 1985 and in the Dai Hung (Big… Read full this story

