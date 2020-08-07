Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins

A scene in the animation video clip Ả Chạ on YouTube. The clip is one of a seven-part clip series on Vietnamese heroines under the two sisters Trưng (Trưng Trắc and Trưng Nhị) who led the first resistance movement against the Chinese occupation in the first century, around 2,000 years ago. — Photos courtesy of TNA Thu Anh HCM CITY — Casting for Trưng Vương (She-Kings), the year’s biggest film project, has begun in HCM City. Amateur and professional actors aged between 15 and 50 are encouraged to join the cast launched by the film producer TNA Entertainment. Casting for child actors aged 5-8 is also open. Trưng Vương is a new film project of TNA Entertainment, one of the city’ leading private film companies. The film is about national heroines Hai Bà Trưng (two Trưng women) in 40AD. It is based on the life of Trưng Trắc and Trưng Nhị, the two sisters who led the first resistance movement against the Chinese occupation in the first century, around 2,000 years ago. The sisters led their troops on elephants to repel Chinese invasions. Their victory brought liberation for Đại Việt (an old name for Việt Nam) after 247 years of Chinese domination. Candidates for roles should send portrait photos and a… Read full this story

