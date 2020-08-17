Other News Cashback websites, apps show signs of multi-level marketing: ministry The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 17, 2020,15:59 (GMT+7) Cashback websites, apps show signs of multi-level marketing: ministryThe Saigon Times The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Authority has warned consumers of illegal multi-level marketing on cashback websites and apps – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Many cashback websites and apps in Vietnam are indulging in illegal multi-level marketing, the Vietnam Competition and Consumer Authority (VCCA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has warned. Cashback websites and apps pay their users a percentage of the money earned when they purchase goods and services via affiliate links, bank cards or digital wallets. “Cashback is a business-to-consumer e-commerce model that enterprises and service providers use to increase customer loyalty and reach out to more customers by offering users a reward when they make a purchase or refer new customers to the cashback websites or apps,” a representative of the VCCA said. Although the cashback model has recently emerged popular, the VCCA has found that many cashback websites and apps in the country have shown signs of multi-level marketing and nontransparent operations. Some cashback websites and apps lure users with rewards equivalent to 80-100% of each purchase they make…. Read full this story

