Other News Canada aids Vietnam in boosting food safety By Trung Chanh Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020,09:32 (GMT+7) Canada aids Vietnam in boosting food safetyBy Trung Chanh A customer inspects vegetables at a supermarket. Canada will fund a food safety project in Vietnam – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH HCMC – A food safety project funded by the Canadian Government will be deployed in HCMC, Hanoi and some other parts of the country by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development from 2020 to 2025, aimed at implementing regulations on standard food safety and calling on producers and households to move toward smart agricultural production and eco-friendly farming. Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien signed a decision approving the project called “Safe Food for Growth”, whose main owner is the National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department. He said that a sustainable origin-tracing system would be created as a result of the project. Apart from this, the project is expected to raise the awareness of customers over food safety, accelerate the consumption of agricultural products and stabilize the prices of farm produce in the country. Through the project, management agencies will have the opportunity to access technology and advanced governance methods over food quality and safety and learn from research organizations,… Read full this story

