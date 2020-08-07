Campaign calling for public involvement in COVID-19 fight launched

The campaign calls for people from all social strata to fully implement disease prevention and control measures, adopt appropriate lifestyles, and live a normal life to both effectively combat the pandemic and restore and develop the economy. The campaign aims to raise public awareness of the importance of implementing COVID-19 preventive measures and adopting healthy practices amid the pandemic. Photo: MoH It also aims to convey a message of solidarity and calls for action and support for those in the community that may be vulnerable. The campaign features activities such as dialogues with psychologists, experts, and influencers in society on how to change mindsets and form new habits while living with the disease. The campaign encourages people to participate in the challenge “How did you fight COVID-19?” to share their experience and optimism via the MoH’s social networking forums and other media platforms and software. The program has been supported by hundreds of artists, singers, actors, and others to spread a message about disease prevention and control in many different forms, including online music, music videos, rapping competitions, games, online exchanges, reports, and articles. Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that via the campaign the ministry hopes to raise… Read full this story

