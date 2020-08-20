Businesses urged to increase AI application

Experts shared how important AI can be in business activities An online forum on the application of AI in business activities was held at the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on August 18 where experts shared their experiences and studies about the importance of AI in production and life. Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy made a speech at the forum “The event aims to promote online platforms when digital transformation is being more widely applied in sectors in Industry 4.0,” he noted. The forum was held with the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to update information to help businesses stabilise activities and recover from faults in the supply chain, thus ensuring jobs for labourers. AI is considered a solution to help businesses save cost and time. Joumana Ghosn, director of Applied Machine Learning Research at Mila AI institute (Canada), said that AI is being applied widely in life, from healthcare to mining, but most of businesses are still inexperienced in the field. With AI, businesses should keep an open mindset for improvement and keep calm with mistakes because this is a process of self-studying and perfection. The Mila representative recommended businesses to apply AI because it… Read full this story

