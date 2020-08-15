Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19

Many businesses owning the social insurance agency due to facing difficulties in the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo tapchitaichinh.vn HÀ NỘI — Many businesses had been delaying social insurance payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Việt Nam Social Security (VSS). As of July this year, the amount of delayed payment reached nearly VNĐ20.7 trillion (US$893.5 million), accounting for 5.1 per cent of the total revenues of the agency. To address the difficulties businesses facing as the result of the pandemic, the VSS has asked its social security units of cities and provinces to swiftly verify dossiers for suspending payment to retirement and survivors’ benefits funds. According to the local social insurance units, as of June 30 this year, the number of enterprises that applied to suspend social insurance payment to the retirement and death funds were 1,519, equivalent to 130,794 employees and about VNĐ475 billion (US$19.7 million). Based on the Government’s resolution to support people facing difficulties in the pandemic and the agreement of the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, the VSS issued a letter instructing local social insurance to maintain the suspension of payments to the retirement and death funds until December. The pandemic has also been badly affecting… Read full this story

