Other News Bus subsidies in HCMC increase by VND141 billion By Le Anh Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020,07:13 (GMT+7) Bus subsidies in HCMC increase by VND141 billion By Le Anh Passengers get on a bus at a bus stop in the September 23 Park in downtown HCMC. The authority of HCMC has offered an additional VND141 billion in subsidies for buses in HCMC in 2019 – PHOTO: ANH QUAN HCMC – The authority of HCMC has offered an additional VND141 billion in subsidies for operators of buses in 2019, aimed at helping them overcome the financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said the municipal Transport Department on August 3. Of the VND141 billion being reimbursed, some VND117 billion will be used to address the disparity in bus fares and VND24 billion for increasing salaries. With this addition, the city’s subsidies for buses in 2019 have reached VND1.247 trillion. The move is expected to encourage bus cooperatives and operators to cope with the hardships linked to the pandemic. In the first half of this year, bus operators had received an advance subsidy of some VND159 billion. In July, the HCMC State Treasury announced a suspension of the advance subsidy, leaving bus operators facing difficulties as… Read full this story

Bus subsidies in HCMC increase by VND141 billion have 200 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.