BizInfo Bungalow designs win Sao Mai Group’s VND200-million prizes H.D Friday, Aug 7, 2020,16:26 (GMT+7) Bungalow designs win Sao Mai Group’s VND200-million prizesH.D Sao Mai Group has presented nearly VND200 million in total to architects who have won the first, second, third and consolation prizes in its Bungalow design contest. The bungalow will be one of tourism facilities that help embellish Tra Su cajuput forest. Le Thi Nguyet Thu, chairwoman of Sao Mai Group, presents the first prize to architect Nguyen Trong Nghia With the aim of conveying its “mission and the future”, Sao Mai Group has kicked off the contest amid the Covid-19 outbreak so that architects could maximize their creativity during the social distancing period. After the pandemic, outstanding ideas of architects participating in the contest could be put into practice in Tra Su cajuput forest. Designs must feature new and breakthrough ideas, ensure the harmony with Tra Su cajuput forest and require the minimum construction area. In addition, building materials must be friendly to the environment, and the internal space must be airy and include modern amenities. These strict requirements have encouraged architects to be creative and determined to include innovative ideas in their designs. The contest has attracted a large… Read full this story

