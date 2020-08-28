Building inward remittances in Vietnam with blockchain

Philip Ziter, a lawyer in the Ho Chi Minh City office of US-backed consulting firm Russin & Vecchi Most legal cross-border payments are made via a network of correspondent and intermediary banks or money transfer operators (MTO). There is no central clearing system and these transactions can only occur during regular banking hours. Transactions are subject to processing fees from multiple intermediary banks. MTOs such as Western Union are a faster but more expensive alternative, often used by the unbanked. Blockchain technology changes all of this. Based on distributed ledger technology (DLT), each transaction that occurs on a given network is recorded. A perfect, identical record of each transfer is maintained on each network’s computers or “nodes”. Transactions are grouped in “blocks” and chronologically recorded in a “chain”. All parties on a network can review prior entries. Blockchain provides irrevocable, real-time, cross-border transmission. With low banking penetration, strong demand for financial services, extremely high mobile penetration, and a developing financial infrastructure, the case for remittances using blockchain in Vietnam is strong. Traditional expense Safe cross-border money transfers rely on banks and MTOs. Unregulated, alternative remittance channels (meaning the Hawala system) have long existed but these are based strictly on trust…. Read full this story
