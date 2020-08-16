Bread and salt – Russian hospitality

On the occasion, some of the Vietnamese troops had an opportunity to experience “Khleb-sol” – the traditional greeting of the Russian people. Russian young women offering bread to the Vietnamese guests According to the tradition, young Russian women in traditional costumes present honored guests with a loaf of bread (Khleb) placed on an embroidered ritual cloth. A salt (sol) cellar is placed on top of the bread loaf. The guests will break off a piece of bread, dip it in salt, and eat it. The ceremony serves as a symbol of the beginning of the friendship of the two sides. For the Russian people, bread has a special meaning. For most people, having no bread at home means having nothing to eat so bread and salt have always occupied a special place on their tables. In the past, salt was so expensive that all people valued it. Salt also represents the purity of the soul. Because of their values, bread and salt have become the symbol of wealth and health. When hosting important and respectful guests, young Russian women in beautiful national costumes offer them bread and salt to show their hospitality and their wish for good health and luck…. Read full this story

