Border guards patrol the borderline in the northern province of Điện Biên. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Phong Since the first cases were reported back in February, Việt Nam has done a tremendous job in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by global lows in both case count and deaths, as well as a heightened sense of normalcy among the population. The feat has been, in large part, thanks to exceptional and timely government measures, including a nationwide lockdown order, which lasted several months, and the sealing of borders. However, if Việt Nam wishes to remain a global leader in pandemic containment, it must turn its attention to and address threats from the outside world. On July 25, Việt Nam confirmed the continuation of community transmission of COVID-19 in Da Nang, a tourism hotspot. In addition to putting an end to the country’s impressive 99-day streak without a case in the community, the resurfacing of the coronavirus drew the public eye towards a far more pressing issue: illegal immigration. That same day, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc ordered an investigation into a network that helped foreigners, particularly Chinese tourists, circumvent stringent border security measures and the fourteen-day quarantine requirement for entry. “We must prosecute all cases… Read full this story

Border security - Việt Nam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19 have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.