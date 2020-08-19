Border guards presented with anti-COVID-19 supplies

The present included 550kg of rice, 100 boxes of instant noodles, 100 bottles of honey, 30 liters of cooking oil, 500 eggs, vitamins, and 100 kilograms of vegetables. This food was gathered and packed by Ban Me Green Farm Co., Ltd. in Buon Ma Thuot city. Company Director Nguyen Thi Thai Thanh handed over the present to the border guards, underlining that troops stationed along the shared border would have good health to combat the pandemic. Receiving necessities sponsored by enterprises and individuals Reportedly, this was the second program that Ban Me Green Farm Co., Ltd. has done so far. Previously, the company also handed over 1.5 tons of supplies to eight checkpoints of border guards along the province’s border line. * Ahead of the complicated developments of COVID-19, the Air Force Officers’ Training School has seriously embraced and strictly carried out anti-COVID-19 measures at the school. Accordingly, the school’s military medical force cleans up areas and surfaces of equipment with Cloramin B every day, while regularly spraying disinfectant in the barracks. At present, over 200 troops of the school, who have been to, live in, or traveled through pandemic-hit localities, are under a concentrated quarantine period in its quarantine… Read full this story

