Bird flu detected on Buôn Ma Thuột farms

Đắk Lắk Province announces avian flu in Buôn Ma Thuột City after over 3,000 chickens were infected with the A/H5N6 bird flu virus. — Photo for illustration. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt ĐẮK LẮK — More than 3,000 chickens on two farms in Buôn Ma Thuột City, the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, have been infected with the A/H5N6 bird flu virus, deputy head of the city’s Livestock Production and Animal Health Division, Hoàng Anh Dũng, said on Sunday. Dũng said local agencies culled all infected poultry, sprayed chemicals at the two farms and examined surrounding farms. About one week ago, chickens at two farms in Ea Kao Commune’s village 2 and 3 suffered from diarrhoea and died. Local veterinary staff took samples from the dead poultry and they tested positive for the virus. To avoid an epidemic, the People’s Committee of Buôn Ma Thuột City decided to announce an avian flu outbreak in the city. The committee requested localities suspend all buying, selling and transporting of poultry and poultry products in infected areas. The committee called on localities to strengthen oversight and detect the virus for timely interventions. Localities were also asked to tighten controls to curb poultry smuggling. Breeding households were urged… Read full this story

