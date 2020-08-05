Binh Minh Plastic to auction off 24.16 million shares

Binh Minh Plastic will offer almost 30 per cent of its stakes to investors The auction is expected to be organised on March 9 at the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX). All organisations and individuals satisfying the conditions stipulated by BMP’s regulations on public share auction can join. The offered shares are owned by State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC). Interested investors will need to submit their applications to participate in the auction between February 28 and 4 PM, March 3 to HSX and other agencies. The minimum share volume to register is 20,000 shares. Investors will have to pay a deposit of 10 per cent of the total value of the subscribed shares based on the starting price. The initial price is expected to be published on February 28. Earlier in late September 2017, the State Securities Commission (SSC) approved the plan to lift the foreign ownership limit in BMP to 100 per cent. At the time, analysts believed that Nawaplastic will be a candidate in the race for a controlling stake in BMP. Nawaplastic announced that it will divest from another large-scale plastic manufacturer, Tien Phong Plastic JSC, to collect capital to acquire more BMP shares. However,… Read full this story

