Bình Định wants two large projects to seek FDI

A corner of Bình Định Province. The province was speeding up administrative reforms and improving the investment climate to attract foreign investors. — Photo baodautu.vn HÀ NỘI — Bình Định Province has proposed two large projects to be added to the list of those calling for foreign direct investment (FDI) in a recent report sent to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. One is an automobile plant project with a capacity of 30,000-50,000 units per year, covering 50 hectares in Becamex – Bình Định Industrial, Urban and Service Complex. The project is expected to need an investment of US$250 million. Mitsubishi Motors Việt Nam is looking for an appropriate destination for its second plant in Việt Nam with an investment of about $250 million. At a working session with Bình Định authorities in June, Mitsubishi Motors Việt Nam’s general director Kenichi Horinouchi said the south-central coastal province was among the company’s top choices thanks to the developed transport and technical infrastructure system coupled with a huge clean land fund which was favourable for building automobile component plants. Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hồ Quốc Dũng said he expected Mitsubishi Motors would invest in the province, pledging favourable policies for foreign investors,… Read full this story

