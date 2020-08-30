Beers on display at a supermarket in HCM City. — VNS Photo Xuân Hương HCM CITY — Domestic beer consumption in the second half of the year is expected to improve over the first six months, while next year the beer industry can grow by 20 per cent compared to the low base this year. Despite progress, beer consumption volume is unlikely to reach the figures recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to SSI Research. “We believe that beer consumption volume may take several years to recover to the levels prior to the Covid-19 outbreak and before the promulgation of Decree No.100/2019/ND-CP [which outlines sanctions for drunk driving that took effect early this year].” Demand for beer was negatively affected by the pandemic in the first six months, with consumption volume down by 12.7 per cent, while consumption of the FMCG portfolio dropped by only 7.3 per cent, according to Nielsen’s statistics. According to Nielsen, beer consumption volume in the second quarter dropped by 22.6 per cent compared to the same period last year. Nielsen’s data reflects actual beer consumption, while the revenue of Sabeco (SAB) and other beer brewers in Việt Nam reflect figures from breweries to distribution agents. The share of beer consumption accounted for 20.7 per cent… Read full this story

Beer industry: market slowly recovers have 233 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.