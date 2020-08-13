Bamboo Airways still the most punctual carrier in Vietnam

With 15,739 out of 16,501 flights on time in the first seven months of the year, Bamboo Airways has topped the Vietnamese aviation industry with a 95.4 per cent OTP rate, outperforming rivals Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air (90.4 and 86.2 per cent, respectively). Jetstar Pacific had the highest rate of delays and cancellations, reaching 15 per cent. Bamboo Airways reached the highest OTP rate in Vietnam In total, the five airlines operated 140,114 flights during the period, including 124,919 flights on time, accounting for 89.2 per cent. The most common reason for the 15,195 instances of taking off late was the late arrival of aircraft, accounting for 59.8 per cent with 9,081 flights, followed by internal factors at the carriers themselves (26.8 per cent) and issues with equipment and services at the airport (7.3 per cent). As the COVID-19 pandemic is growing into an ever more serious disruption, carriers have showcased great efforts in maintaining high OTP rates although they had to allocate additional time to disinfect aircraft between flights. In the first seven months, Bamboo Airways exceeded its capacity in the corresponding period last year by 96.4 per cent, achieving a flight recovery rate of 196.4 per cent, leading… Read full this story

