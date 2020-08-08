Bạc Liêu expands sustainable shrimp farming

Shrimp breeding ponds in Bạc Liêu Province. – VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Sử BẠC LIÊU – Aquaculture production in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bạc Liêu, particularly high-tech shrimp cultivation, has developed well in recent years because of investments in several kinds of farming models, according to the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The province has 13 companies that have invested in high-tech shrimp farming models such as intensive farming under Vietnamese good agricultural practices (VietGAP) standards and super-intensive shrimp farming. Other models like rotating the breeding of shrimp in the dry season and growing rice in the rainy season on the same rice field, and the breeding of shrimp in mangrove forests, have been efficient and have helped to protect the environment. The province bred or caught a total of 403,000 tonnes of seafood in the first seven months of the year, including 203,000 tonnes of shrimp, meeting more than its target for the period, according to the province’s People’s Committee. Bạc Liêu has 131,000ha of aquaculture, including more than 123,000ha of shrimp. With a coastline of 56 kilometres, the province has brackish and fresh water areas suited for breeding aquatic species. However, agriculture production still faces the impact of climate change, rising sea levels and disease outbreaks, according to the People’s Committee…. Read full this story

