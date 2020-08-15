Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu uses origin traceability stamps on agricultural products

Hồ Văn Kiệt, director of Sông Xoài Green Skin and Pink Flesh Grapefruit Co-operative in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province’s Phú My Town, packages a green skin and pink flesh grapefruit which has an origin – tracing stamp. – VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nhị BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — More agricultural products in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu now have traceability stamps which improve information transparency and product value. The Bầu Mây Tourism Agriculture Trade Co-operative in Xuyên Mộc District’s Hòa Hiệp Commune began growing 15ha of pepper under global good agricultural practices (GobalGAP) standards in 2015 and received GobalGAP certification for the pepper area three years later. With GobalGAP-quality pepper, Bầu Mây has developed traceability stamps for its pepper and pepper products to boost sales at home and abroad. Last year the co-operative exported more than 100 tonnes of pepper and pepper products at a price between VNĐ250,000 - VNĐ15 million (US$10.7 – 640) a kilogramme to many markets such as the EU, Japan, South Korea and China. Lâm Ngọc Nhâm, director of Bầu Mây, said the cultivation of pepper under GlobalGAP standards and traceability stamps have improved the competitiveness of the co-operative’s pepper products in domestic and foreign markets. The pepper products with the… Read full this story

