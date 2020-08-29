Awards ceremony of environment-minded contest closed

The ceremony was dedicated to spreading the outstanding initiatives on plastic waste reduction The event took place in conjunction with diverse occasions about the environment, including World Environment Day (June 5), Vietnam Sea and Islands Week (June 1-8), and World Oceans Day (June 8) with the theme “Joining hands for plastic-waste-free oceans”. The ceremony attracted representatives from Halong city and Quang Ninh province, such as the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Quang Ninh province, Halong Bay Management Board, leaders of Halong People’s Committee and its affiliates Division of Natural Resources and Environment, Division of Education and Training, Public Services Management Board, Youth Union, Women’s Union, and representatives from the People’s Committee of Bach Dang, Hong Hai, and Hong Gai wards. Besides that, representatives of the two sponsors of the activity – USAID/DIG and Dow Chemical Vietnam – also joined the ceremony and shared remarks. The ceremony was dedicated to highlighting and celebrating outstanding initiatives on plastic waste reduction by the champions (groups and individuals) among the 30 contest entries that reached the final phase of the contest, noting that many contestants are students supported by their teachers and parents. The project aims to improve the effectiveness of the… Read full this story

