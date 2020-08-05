Australia kicks off new initiative helping Vietnam apply AI for post COVID 19 economic recovery

This initiative is through the Aus4Innovation program, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology. It will both provide short-term funding for innovative AI solutions to deal with the consequences of the pandemic and serve longer-term priorities, including technical support for the implementation of Vietnam’s future AI strategy and training courses for stakeholders in the AI ecosystem. The announcement was made at the second Innovation Partnership Meeting, at which the Australian Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Ms. Robyn Mudie and Minister of Science and Technology (MoST) H.E. Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh jointly reviewed achievements from the first 18 months of the Aus4Innovation program. Highlights have included nearly AUD 4 million in funding to scale up innovative partnerships between Vietnamese and Australian institutions, capacity building activities in science commercialization for individual researchers and institutions across Vietnam, and support to MoST in important science, technology and innovation policy research. At the event Given previous Aus4Innovation initiatives relating to Vietnam’s future digital economy and the strong correlation identified between digitization and economic growth, AI is a natural extension of program activities in response to COVID-19. “Innovation is one of the three key pillars in our strategic partnership with Vietnam. In the face of… Read full this story

