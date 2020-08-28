The COVAX AMC will secure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to all countries, not just those that can afford to purchase or manufacture vaccines themselves. COVID-19 vaccines (Photo: hanoitimes) Australia’s contribution of AUD 80 million will help secure COVID-19 vaccines for Pacific Island and Southeast Asian countries. The AMC will address the acute phase of the pandemic, providing doses for up to 20 percent of countries’ populations in its first phase, ensuring vaccine access for health care workers and vulnerable groups including the elderly. The access to vaccines will play a critical role in the economic recovery of the region from this pandemic. Pacific countries eligible for COVAX AMC support are Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Kiribati. Eligible countries from Southeast Asia are Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam. Australia’s investment builds on strong support for Gavi. Australia will continue to promote health security in the region through its role as the Vice-Chair of the Gavi Board. International investment in vaccine manufacturing and procurement is stronger when nations work together. In making this investment, Australia joins key donors such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy and Norway. The COVAX AMC forms part… Read full this story

Australia contributes AUD 80 million to boosting COVID-19 vaccine access have 303 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.