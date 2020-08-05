ASEAN works with US, Japan to curb pandemic, plan recovery

Medical supplies as gifts from the government and people of Vietnam to the government and people of Japan ASEAN-Japan joint statement Immediately after an online ASEAN Special Summit and ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 response, on April 22, economic ministers of ASEAN member states and Japan adopted a joint declaration on economic recovery and Covid-19 response. The declaration reflects ASEAN-Japan cooperation in economic and supply chain restoration and confronting consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. ASEAN economic ministers and the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan expressed serious concern over the Covid-19 pandemic and extended their deepest sympathies to the people all over the world affected by the disease. They also commended the tireless efforts and significant contribution of organizations and individuals in controlling the spread of the virus and in dealing with the impact of the pandemic. In their statement, ASEAN and Japanese economic ministers agreed on common principles of economic cooperation related to market opening, preventing recession, sustainable development of regional and global supply chains, and searching for innovative solutions such as digitization to ensure continuous operation of businesses, including small, medium and micro enterprises. Japan has become the second largest foreign direct investor and the fourth… Read full this story

