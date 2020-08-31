The six partners are China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand. Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh speaks at the press conference. The information was unveiled by Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh at an August 30 press conference on the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings. According to the minister, most of the major issues in the RCEP negotiations have been handled satisfactorily, with ASEAN ministers giving specific directions, including those on legal review, to boost preparation for the signing and to facilitate the engagement of India in the process. There is a need for another conference this October to review the preparation before reporting the work at the ASEAN Summit in the following month, he added. The official said the pact is always a prioritized content in Vietnam’s integration strategy. The RCEP deal aims to establish common rules for e-commerce, trade and intellectual property. It will cover a third of the global economy and half the world’s population, if India is included, with its GDP accounting for 32 percent of the global GDP. Concerning the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings that ran from August 22… Read full this story

ASEAN prioritizes RCEP signing by year’s end have 294 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.