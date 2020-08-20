ASEAN Business Awards 2020 open for registration

ABA 2020 is now receiving registrations at www.aba2020.vn With a prestigious 14-year history and enhanced professionalism at this year’s awards, ABA 2020 is an opportunity for all businesses in the region to be honoured, cementing their position while enhancing competitiveness and integration. Businesses can also promote their image and brand within the region and reach out to the international arena, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exert a heavy impact on the global economy. The ABA 2020 award system is divided into nine categories built on the inheritance and distilled essence of ABA in previous years. It has developed award categories suitable to the socioeconomic situation of the region today, including: 1. Priority Integration Sectors 2. SME Excellence 3. Young Entrepreneur 4. Woman Entrepreneur 5. Family Business 6. Skills Development 7. Friends of ASEAN 8. Inclusive Business 9. Combating COVID-19 The event has been playing an important role for the ASEAN business community as an annual activity at the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC). In 2020, under the ASEAN chairmanship of Vietnam, the role of ABA 2020 is even more pivotal as ASEAN businesses are required to unite and share, not only to overcome difficulties but also take advantage of an opportunity to develop post-pandemic, while continuing to contribute to ASEAN’s economic growth and prosperity. Earlier, at a dialogue between the ASEAN… Read full this story

