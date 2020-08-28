ASEAN+3 determined to promote economic development and reduce risks from COVID-19

Việt Nam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Tuấn Anh at the meetting. – VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – ASEAN Economic Ministers held a video conference with the region’s partner countries including China, Japan and South Korea (ASEAN+3) on Friday. The meeting, organised within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting and related conferences (AEM-52), was chaired by Việt Nam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Tuấn Anh, China’s Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kajiyama Hiroshi, and South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Yoo Myung Hee. According to statistics from ASEAN, the total value of trade transactions between ASEAN and the three partner countries reached US$890.2 trillion, contributing 31.6 per cent to the total value of ASEAN trade transactions with all partners in 2019, a slight increase of nearly 1.5 per cent year-on-year. The total value of foreign direct investment (FDI) from these three countries to ASEAN reached about $32 trillion in 2019, 19.9 per cent ​​of the total FDI into ASEAN. The ministers expressed their deepest sympathies and concerns about the loss of lives and suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed to continue co-operation to fight the… Read full this story

