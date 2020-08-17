As GDP Chief, General Le Kha Phieu contributes significantly to building a politically-strong army

Throughout his entire revolutionary career, no matter what position he was in, he always tried his best to fulfill his duties assigned by the Party, State, Army and people. He always heightened the spirit of the communist, the qualities of “Uncle Ho’s soldiers,” and wholeheartedly served the Fatherland and the people. His great contributions to the cause of building a politically strong Vietnam People’s Army have been acknowledged and highly appreciated by the Party, State and people. His sharp political and military mind produced innovative approaches and philosophies, which are still valuable in the current context. Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu General Luong Cuong (second from the left), and officers of the GDP in a joint photo General Phieu was born and grew up in a poor rural area of Thanh Hoa province, which is considered the land of glorious history and famous figures, and the cradle of the ancient Vietnamese culture ò DOng Son. As he was raised by the foreign invader fighting tradition of Thanh Hoa, he joined the Viet Minh movement at the age of 15. When he was 18 years old, he was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam and then joined the… Read full this story

