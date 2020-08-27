Army Political Director sends Tet greetings to military artists

PANO – Senior Lieutenant General Ngo Xuan Lich, Director of the General Department of Politics, on January 21st visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to the military theatres. Last year, as instructed by the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence and the General Department of Politics, the theatres overcame difficulties to complete their political missions, especially in improving spiritual life for troops and people, and truthfully reflecting the image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers both in wartime and peacetime. For his part, the general highly valued the units’ achievements over the past time and affirmed that they should continue to develop their career and maintain solidarity to fulfil assigned tasks. The general also urged the theatres to well prepare artistic programs for the 60th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, and 70th founding anniversaries of the Vietnam People’s Army and the General Department of Politics; enhance professionalism of their troops and artists; and build strong Party organizations and comprehensive strong units. Translated by Van Hieu

