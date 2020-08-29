Apple blocks Fortnite maker from game developer tools (photo: Glenn CHAPMAN / AFP) The move to suspend Epic Games from the iOS developers program came just days after a US court rejected its bid to have Fortnite reinstated on the App Store, saying its eviction by Apple was a “self-inflicted wound.” The ruling against Epic Games comes amid a battle over whether Apple’s tight control over the App Store, and its 30 percent cut of revenue, counts as monopolistic behavior. “We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the App Store,” Apple said in reply to an AFP inquiry. Apple pulled Fortnite from its online mobile apps marketplace on August 13 after Epic released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the iPhone maker. Apple does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere but its App Store. The Silicon Valley-based tech giant told Epic it would cut off access to tools needed to tailor software for devices powered by the iPhone maker’s operating systems. A judge’s ruling this week prevented Apple from also cutting Epic off from access to developers tools for its Unreal Engine that powers graphics on… Read full this story

