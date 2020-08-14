Anti-flooding projects expected to come into operation by October

Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Standing Deputy Chairman of the city People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem, and representatives from state competent agencies yesterday made a tour to inspect the progress of anti-flooding projects in the city. Cay Kho sluice gate in Binh Chanh District, one of key components of the mammoth anti-flooding project The delegation first toured District 7 to examine a culvert project and then they traveled to Nha Be and Binh Chanh districts to oversee sluice gates and embankment projects in the two districts. Director of the developer, Trung Nam Group, Nguyen Tam Tien said that around 80 percent of the construction works has been completed; the remaining is installment of equipment such as valve. Tide-control gates are constructed in Ben Nghe, Tan Thuan, Phu Xuan, Muong Chuoi, Cay Kho, and Phu Dinh canals. Specifically, the major culvert Ben Nghe has been finished and now workers are building management house and culvert embankment, as he said. Apart from these culverts, the management center and system for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) has been piloted. Workers have installed valves of the sewer systems Ben Nghe, Phu Dinh, Muong Chuoi, Cay Kho, and Tan Thuan. According to Director Nguyen… Read full this story

