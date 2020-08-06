All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission void: Spokeswoman

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that all activities in its Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos without permission of the country are void and not conducive to peace, security and stability in the East Sea, and that Vietnam resolutely protests those. Responding to a question about Vietnam’s reaction to the news that China dispatched warships and fighters to embellished structures in the archipelagos, including Subi Reef, at a regular press conference on August 6, Hang affirmed that Hoang Sa and Truong Sa are inseparable parts of Vietnam. Regarding the news that China has set up a surveillance network in the East Sea, Hang once again emphasised that maintaining peace, stability and security in the East Sea is the benefit and responsibility of all countries in the region and the international community. All activities of the countries should be carried out in a responsible and well-intentioned manner to serve the above-mentioned objectives, she went on. While stating Vietnam’s view on the information that China published an amendment of “Technical regulations for statutory surveys of sea-going ships on domestic voyages” under China’s laws, the spokeswoman said that China’s inclusion… Read full this story

