Airlines offer promotions to stimulate domestic market

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) Hanoi – Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines are offering huge discounts on ticket prices to mark the 75th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). Accordingly, one-way tickets on flights between Hanoi and Da Nang/Chu Lai/Hue and Vinh or between Ho Chi Minh and Da Lat/Nha Trang/Phu Quoc and Quy Nhon, will be priced at only 98,000 VND (4.25 USD) (or 558,000 VND with taxes and fees). Meanwhile, tickets between HCM City and Hanoi/Hai Phong/Thanh Hoa and Vinh cost 198,000 VND (or roughly 668,000 VND including taxes and fees). The promotional programme is applicable for flights from September 7, 2020 till March 31, 2021. Budget carrier Vietjet Air is offering more than 2.6 million tickets with prices from 2,021 VND, excluding taxes and fees, for all flights departing from the northern and central regions to southern localities on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays. The tickets are being on sale from August 18 to 22 for flights from August 18, 2020 to February 28, 2021. The Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will also offer more than 2 million tickets on all domestic flights during… Read full this story

