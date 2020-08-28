Aikya Pharma provides over a million medical masks for COVID-19 prevention

Le Xuan Khanh, deputy secretary of the office’s party committee cum acting head of the office’s department of administration-finance, received the masks form Mebiphar under and Aikya Pharma The awards are included in the support package that will gift 1 million masks free of charge for COVID-19 prevention by Aikya Pharmaceutical Group (Aikya Pharma) and member units. Over the weekend in Hanoi, Medical Biomaterial and Pharmaceutical JSC (Mebiphar), a member of Aikya Pharma, awarded the State Presidential Office 30,000 Mebiphar 3D Maks masks and nano silver masks. On behalf of the Office of the State President, Le Xuan Khanh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and acting head of the Office’s Department of Administration-Finance appreciated and praised Mebiphar has taken many practical and timely actions to join forces with the whole country to focus on COVID-19 outbreak prevention. Receiving and donating 3D masks of Aikya Pharma at the Office of the State President Le Xuan Khanh said that this is the second time that the President’s Office has received medical masks from Aikya Pharma, and that the office ensures to use and distribute these medical supplies to those in need. Previously, in February 2020, when the first COVID-19 outbreak broke out in… Read full this story

