AIA Vietnam pledges VND23 billion in support for Covid-19 frontliners The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 17, 2020,21:22 (GMT+7) AIA Vietnam pledges VND23 billion in support for Covid-19 frontlinersThe Saigon Times Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen and Wayne Besant, CEO of AIA Vietnam, sign a deal to support frontline medical workers – PHOTO: AIA VIETNAM HCMC – AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Ltd. (AIA Vietnam) has made a commitment to offer financial assistance worth a maximum VND23 billion to doctors and medical workers on the front line. Any healthcare workers diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Danang, Quang Nam and some other provinces will be provided VND10 million each, while those unfortunately succumbing to the disease will be entitled to a donation of VND100 million. "Thousands of white-coated heroes are on the front line constantly fighting against this devastating virus. This sacrifice cannot be measured. With this decision to provide financial aid, we want to express our appreciation and companionship to all those doctors and medical staff, with the hope of working together in solidarity in the fight against the pandemic," said Wayne Besant, CEO of AIA Vietnam. This financial support is part of the extended financial assistance…

