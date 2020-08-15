The grapefruit garden of Nguyễn Văn Mọi in Ninh Thuận Province’s Ninh Phước District is open to visitors. — Photo nhobamoi.com.vn HCM CITY — Agricultural production combined with tourism is offering higher profits for farmers in the south-central and southern provinces. In recent years, the agro-tourism models have attracted many visitors and brought economic benefits to farmers and firms, contributing to new-style rural areas in many localities. The farming model creates additional output for products and produces environmentally-friendly tourism products promoted to visitors. The farms have become attractive destinations for visitors who like natural scenery and peaceful atmosphere in rural areas and who want to learn about the agricultural production process, and enjoy fresh fruit at farmers’ gardens. Nguyễn Văn Chín, a farmer in the south-central province of Bình Thuận, has 1,700 pillars of dragon fruit grown to VietGAP standards in Hàm Thuận Nam District’s Hàm Mỹ Commune. “I have begun harvesting off-season dragon fruit and have sold them at high prices,” he said. However, his family has kept some of the fruit on his trees to welcome visitors from HCM City booked for sightseeing at his garden. “We want visitors to be able to harvest the fruits and gain hands-on experience in farming activities,” Chín said. In the south-central province of Ninh Thuận, the country’s largest grapefruit producer, many farmers have achieved positive results by combining grapefruit farming and eco-tourism. Nguyễn Văn Mọi with his own brand Ba Mọi Grapefruit, for example, has earned a… Read full this story

Agro-tourism models improve farmers' income have 283 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.