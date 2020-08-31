Vietnam Economy Additional 70,000 workers likely to lose jobs each month toward year-end The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 31, 2020,14:35 (GMT+7) Additional 70,000 workers likely to lose jobs each month toward year-endThe Saigon Times Employees at work at a local business. In the final months of 2020, the number of workers who are at risk of losing their jobs is expected to rise by 60,000 or 70,000 per month – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – In the final months of 2020, the number of workers who are at risk of losing their jobs is expected to rise by 60,000 or 70,000 per month due to the impact of Covid-19, according to the worst-case scenario mapped out by the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs. The scenario also predicted that the number of enterprises affected by the pandemic in the local market would soar to 70%, while some 3.5-5 million workers would be furloughed or have their working hours reduced. The ministry said that before the coronavirus struck early this year, some 80,000-90,000 people were part of the local employment market each month, while the number of employees working in foreign countries via foreign labor contracts was 11,000. However, in… Read full this story

Additional 70,000 workers likely to lose jobs each month toward year-end have 297 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.