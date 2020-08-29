Accelerating evolution towards modern trade and e-commerce

Phong Quach – Head of Strategy3 at Ipsos Vietnam While traditional trade is still the most important channel in Vietnam, the shift towards the more modern e-commerce channel will speed up due to the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). European goods, which also come with the EU’s standard of quality, could be easily accepted by a large portion of Vietnamese consumers. These products can come with a higher price tag and associated requirements for storing and distributing, which makes them more suitable for modern trade and e-commerce channels. Since consumers using either one of these channels will have more choice, the EVFTA’s implementation might provide certain catches for these two channels to grow faster. The World Bank assessed that private consumption in Vietnam has grown into an important contributor to GDP growth as the result of rising expanding middle class and wages. With higher disposable income, a large portion of the Vietnamese middle class is trying out European goods. On the one hand, traditional trade, which has been competing with convenience stores and mini-marts, is not going to a major beneficiary of the EVFTA. However, in the foreseeable future, the traditional channel will still account for a… Read full this story

