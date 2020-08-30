Around Town A trek up Vi Ba Mountain By My Xuan Sunday, Aug 30, 2020,14:32 (GMT+7) A trek up Vi Ba MountainBy My Xuan Morning trek on Vi Ba Mountain – PHOTOS: MY XUAN Vi Ba Mountain, also known as Lon (Big) Mountain, Vung Tau City, is ideal for trekkers. All along the trek are peaceful views with beaches on one side and cliffs on the other. More than 100 kilometers from HCMC and 245 meters above sea level, Vi Ba Mountain—better known as Nui Lon (Big Mountain) in contrast with its smaller counterpart Small Mountain—is preferred by amateur trekkers and cyclists, locals and visitors alike. The best walking time should be from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tourists may park their vehicles at houses and eateries at the foot of the mountain. The higher you climb, the less crowded it becomes as houses were replaced by trees shadowing the whole path. The serene view is livelier with sounds of birds singing, sea winds blowing and people chit-chatting. A path leading to Vi Ba Mountain Peak lined by age-old trees When getting halfway to the mountain peak, travelers begin to see the panoramic view of the sea. The… Read full this story

