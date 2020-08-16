Financial Markets A strange move initiated by the central bank By Mai Khanh Sunday, Aug 16, 2020,16:22 (GMT+7) A strange move initiated by the central bankBy Mai Khanh The office of the State Bank of Vietnam in HCMC. In reality, since early this year, although the central bank has twice cut the interest rates for deposits with terms shorter than six months, lending rates have hardly changed – PHOTO: THANH HOA On August 6, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) issued decisions No. 1349 and 1351 on cutting interest rates applicable to compulsory reserves deposited at the central bank by credit institutions, the Vietnam Development Bank, the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies and the State Treasury. That is the second time this year these rates have been lowered. What may be the implications behind? In essence, the revision impacts banks and other credit institutions as income from the deposits they make is scheduled to decline, which also means a lower amount will be spent by the State budget to pay for the interest. Many have opined that this move made by the central bank may be a multipurpose step and is not one that aims only to cut costs for the State. First, it… Read full this story

