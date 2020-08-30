Food A specialty from Mekong Delta By Anh Quynh Sunday, Aug 30, 2020,11:30 (GMT+7) A specialty from Mekong DeltaBy Anh Quynh A bowl of “suong” noodle soup “Suong” noodle soup is served with shrimp paste, pork hocks and herbs. The specialty from the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is made with a secret recipe broth that will indulge your taste buds. “Suong” or “Duong” noodle soup is named after the shape of noodles that looks like a kind of worm found in coconut trunks. Tamarind and soybean sauces are the two ingredients that make the sour and sweet broth unique and have an eye-catching brown color. Shrimp paste is the main ingredient of the dish. A cook has to select the freshest shrimps whose shells are removed after being cleaned. Shrimp flesh is then pounded to bring out its chewy texture. To save time, a food preparer should use a machine to grind the flesh that is pounded by hands later. Minced onions and garlics will be added to enhance the flavor of the substance that is tinted with brown red color from annatto oil. Pieces of the shrimp paste are cooked in the broth until they float on the top. The appeal… Read full this story

