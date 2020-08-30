A new era of COVID is upon us

Illustration by Trịnh Lập by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà The BBC reported on August 25 that a man from Hong Kong who had already recovered from a bout of COVID-19 four months ago had become infected a second time, in what researchers say is the first documented case of human re-infection. The man in question caught the coronavirus earlier this year, was treated in a Hong Kong hospital, and then discharged in April. But he tested positive again after returning from Spain via the UK on August 15. University of Hong Kong researchers said this second infection was a different strain of the coronavirus, and the man did not exhibit any symptoms whatsoever. The case may well lead your average person, like me, to ask what help vaccines may be in taking on a disease that can re-infect within just a few months. One of the researchers did say, however, that: “The finding does not mean that taking vaccines will be useless, as immunity induced by vaccination could be different from that induced by natural infection. [We] will need to wait for the results of vaccine trials to see how effective they are.” People around Việt Nam, and I’m… Read full this story

