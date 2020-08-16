Around Town A mesmerizing cascade in Gia Lai By staff writers Sunday, Aug 16, 2020,13:53 (GMT+7) A mesmerizing cascade in Gia LaiBy staff writers The K50 Waterfall looks like a white smooth silk – PHOTOS: PHI LINH & PHONG LEE Nestling in Kon Chu Rang Nature Reserve in Gia Lai Province, Hang En, or K50 Waterfall, is a charming artwork created by Mother Nature. Due to its beauty, the waterfall is an attractive spot for trekkers. However, getting to this remote site poses a challenge to visitors. To be able to admire the natural masterpiece, trekkers have to spend more than two hours walking through streams and narrow paths deep inside the forest. The cascade seen from a cave behind it At its peak, the cascade gives a spectacular view Trekkers have to walk through streams… …and narrow paths which are sometimes blocked by fallen trees Share with your friends:

