CSR A heart for the poor By Van Oanh Friday, Aug 14, 2020,09:04 (GMT+7) A heart for the poorBy Van Oanh A doctor examines children for free heart operations under the Viettel-sponsored Heart for Children program – PHOTO: VIETTEL Just imagine the high cost of heart operations for a poor family. That is an unbearable burden for them, especially those in out-of-the-way regions. The fact is that people with heart diseases, especially children, are for the most parts living close to the poverty line, and there would be little chance for them to get prompt diagnosis and operations without the support of philanthropists. The military-run telco Viettel is one such kind-hearted benefactor. Data from the Ministry of Health puts the number of children with inborn heart defects at around 12,000 each year, but only some 6,000 are diagnosed and promptly treated, while numerous others endure or succumb to the life-threatening disease. Heart for children On two days of June 26-27, Viettel collaborated with a charity fund under Vietnam Television to organize heart disease examinations for all children aged under 16 in the northern upland province of Ha Giang. The event, organized at Ha Giang General Hospital, is part of the charitable heart operations program… Read full this story

