A false advice for farmers?

Vietnamese star apples are an export to China. However, the country is struggling hard to with torrential rains over the past two months plus – PHOTO: LE HOANG VU The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is encouraging farmers to make all-out efforts to develop production, "especially raw and processed food, without fear for surplus or sale slump as the international situation is experiencing complex developments." However, would the authorities consume their products if the market does not move favorably as forecast? Some targets that the ministry expects to achieve this year are 43.5 million tons of paddy, 8.5 million tons of seafood, 5.8 million tons of meat, over 14.6 billion eggs and 1.2 million tons of milk. Paddy is seen as to have a "wide door" for export, but that door is not always be opened. Prices of commodities, not only in Vietnam and regarding farm produce alone but also worldwide, are now a gloomy picture. Statistics of the World Bank indicate that the global energy price in the first seven months of this year plunged up to 35.9%…

