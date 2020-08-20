The E Hospital in Hà Nội where the 87-year-old man had a health check-up and tested positive for COVID-19. — Photo plo.vn HÀ NỘI — An 87-year-old man from northern Phú Thọ Province has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while being treated for another disease at a hospital in Hà Nội. This was the only new case confirmed by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday morning, increasing the national tally to 994. The patient lives in Thanh Ba District, Phú Thọ Province and went to E Hospital in Hà Nội for a health check-up on August 12. He stayed at a relative’s house in Cổ Nhuế, Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội after that and was admitted to the Hepatobiliary Department of the E Hospital on August 13. The patient was diagnosed with pneumonia after a CT scan and transferred to the Department for Tropical Diseases of E Hospital. He had his blood sample taken on August 18 and the result was positive for COVID-19. The man is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District. The E Hospital stopped receiving new patients at 8pm on Wednesday and traced all… Read full this story
- Off-duty correction officer charged with assaulting 87-year-old man for smoking in Brooklyn pizzeria
- 87-year-old man fatally struck by Manhattan cabbie remembered as a 'mensch'
- Police Say 24-Year-Old Man Was Victim In Castro Valley Fatal Shooting
- 25-year-old man killed in NH rollover crash
- Mob Beats and Parades Naked Woman Suspected of Murdering a 19-Year-Old Man
- Family: Police use taser to stun 87-year-old woman cutting flowers
- Georgia police taser 87-year-old grandmother for cutting flowers, not following orders
- Georgia police taser 87-year-old grandmother who was cutting flowers for not following orders
- Police defend using Taser on 87-year-old woman with knife
- 29-Year-Old Man Hit, Killed By Suspected Dui Driver
87-year-old man tests positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Hà Nội have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.